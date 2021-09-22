New Delhi: In a good news for mobile phone users, the central government has issued a series of orders simplifying the KYC processes. Aadhaar based e-KYC process has been re-introduced for issuing of new mobile connections, Self-KYC, and OTP based conversion of mobile connection from Prepaid to Postpaid and vice-versa have been implemented.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan or Sanya Malhotra: Who Looks The Best in Yellow Anarkali?

With this, the government has initiated the telecom reforms announced by the Union Cabinet on September 15, 2021.

So far, a subscriber has to undergo KYC process which entails visit to the Point of Sale along with the original documents of identity and address as proof for obtaining new mobile connection or conversion of mobile connection from Prepaid to Postpaid or vice-versa.

Aadhaar based e-KYC

Aadhaar based e-KYC process has been re-introduced for issuing of new mobile connections. Telecom Service Providers will be charged Rs 1 per customer authentication by the UIDAI. This is a complete paperless and digital process wherein the demographic details along with picture of the customer is received online by the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) from the UIDAI, Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

OTP based Prepaid-Postpaid Port

The implementation of OTP based conversion process enables a subscriber to convert his mobile connection from Prepaid to Postpaid and vice-versa sitting at home or office via OTP based authentication, the central government said.

Self-KYC

In this process, the issuing of mobile connection to the customers is done through an App or Portal based online process wherein a customer can apply for mobile connection sitting at home or office and gets the SIM delivered at his door step using documents electronically verified by UIDAI or DigiLocker, Ministry of Communications stated.