PAN-Aadhaar Card Linking Latest Update: Keeping in view the difficulties faced by taxpayers during this pandemic time, the Central government on Friday extended the deadline to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with the Aadhaar card by 3 months till September 30, 2021. The latest update was announced by MoS Finance Anurag Thakur. Earlier, the deadline was extended from March 30 to June 30, 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Anurag Thakur has made the important announcement and said there has been an extension of 3 months granted for PAN-Aadhaar linking. From 30th June, the last date has been extended till 30th September for linking PAN with Aadhaar, he said.

Issuing an official notification, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had earlier said that if the PAN card is not linked with the Adhaar Card in the stipulated time, it will become in-operative. In case if anyone fails to link their PAN card with the Aadhaar card by September 30, then the income tax department will impose a penalty of up to ₹1,000.

Extension of 3 months granted for PAN-Aadhaar linking – from 30th June-30th Sept. For payment without, interest extension is granted by 2 months from 30th June to 31st Aug. Closing the scheme with interest in the next 2 months by 31st of Oct: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

As per Section 139AA, it is mandatory for every individual to mention the Aadhaar number in their IT return along with the application for the allotment of PAN given they are eligible for Aadhaar. All those who have been allotted PAN as of 1 July 1, 2017, and are eligible to obtain an Aadhaar number are required to link their PAN to Aadhaar.

If you have the PAN card and are eligible to obtain Aadhaar number or you have already acquired one, then you need to intimate the Aadhaar number to the Income Tax Department. Your PAN Aadhaar linking needs to be completed, else the PAN will become ‘inoperative’.

However, to link Aadhaar with the PAN card, you will have to go to the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department. Here’s how to link Aadhaar card to PAN card using the income tax department’s website:

Step-by-step guide here: