New Delhi: Aadhaar Pan link last date is on June 30. With a few days left, you should link your Aadhaar with your Permanent Account Number (PAN). If you don't link the two essential identification documents, you may have to pay a fine. However, it must be noted that deadline for Aadhaar Pan link has been extended several times.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues the 12-digit Unique Identity number or Aadhaar. Income Tax (I-T) department allots the 10-digit alphanumeric number i.e PAN. Aadhaar-PAN link is essential in doing bank-related works, and income tax related activities.

