New Delhi: Aadhaar Pan link last date is on June 30. With a few days left, you should link your Aadhaar with your Permanent Account Number (PAN). If you don't link the two essential identification documents, you may have to pay a fine. However, it must be noted that deadline for Aadhaar Pan link has been extended several times.
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues the 12-digit Unique Identity number or Aadhaar. Income Tax (I-T) department allots the 10-digit alphanumeric number i.e PAN. Aadhaar-PAN link is essential in doing bank-related works, and income tax related activities.
Aadhaar PAN Link Website, Aadhaar PAN Link Status
SBI Sends Important Message To It's Customers on Linking PAN-Aadhaar.
- You need to log on to the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing website – www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
- You need to go to the Link Aadhaar Section.
- You need to enter details such as PAN Number, Aadhaar Number, Name as per Aadhaar, Mobile Number.
- You need to tick against “I agree to validate my Aadhaar details”.
- Finally, you need to click on Link Aadhaar.
- Please note that Name, Date of Birth and Gender as per PAN will be validated against your Aadhaar details.
- Please ensure that ‘Aadhaar Number’ and ‘Name as per Aadhaar’ is exactly the same as printed on your Aadhaar card.
- If you want to check Aadhaar PAN link status, then you need to go to ITR Filing website.
- You need to go to Know About Your Aadhaar PAN Link status section.
- You need to submit details like PAN, and Aadhaar Number.
- After that click on “View Link Aadhaar Status”.