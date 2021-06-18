New Delhi: Aadhaar Pan link last date is on June 30. With a few days left, you should link your Aadhaar with your Permanent Account Number (PAN). If you don’t link the two essential identification documents, you may have to pay a fine. However, it must be noted that deadline for Aadhaar Pan link has been extended several times. Also Read - Bizarre! UP Priest Asked to Produce God's Aadhaar Card to Sell Wheat Grown on Temple Land

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues the 12-digit Unique Identity number or Aadhaar. Income Tax (I-T) department allots the 10-digit alphanumeric number i.e PAN. Aadhaar-PAN link is essential in doing bank-related works, and income tax related activities.

Aadhaar PAN Link Website, Aadhaar PAN Link Status

  1. You need to log on to the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing website – www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
  2. You need to go to the Link Aadhaar Section.
  3. You need to enter details such as PAN Number, Aadhaar Number, Name as per Aadhaar, Mobile Number.
  4. You need to tick against “I agree to validate my Aadhaar details”.
  5. Finally, you need to click on Link Aadhaar.
  6. Please note that Name, Date of Birth and Gender as per PAN will be validated against your Aadhaar details.
  7. Please ensure that ‘Aadhaar Number’ and ‘Name as per Aadhaar’ is exactly the same as printed on your Aadhaar card.
  8. If you want to check Aadhaar PAN link status, then you need to go to ITR Filing website.
  9. You need to go to Know About Your Aadhaar PAN Link status section.
  10. You need to submit details like PAN, and Aadhaar Number.
  11. After that click on “View Link Aadhaar Status”.
