New Delhi: Aadhaar PAN Link last date is not very far. One should not delay in linking the Aadhaar with PAN. If PAN is not linked with Aadhaar, then PAN will become inoperative and can not be quoted for conducting specified transactions in banks.

Aadhaar PAN Link Last Date, Deadline

The last date to link your PAN with Aadhaar is September 30, 2021, as of now. This has been fixed as the Aadhaar PAN Link deadline.

Aadhaar PAN Linking Status Check Online

If have already linked your PAN with Aadhaar, you can check Aadhaar PAN Link Status online.

You need to go to income tax department website – https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/link-aadhaar-status

You need to go to “Our Services” section on the page and click on Link Aadhaar Status.

You will be redirected to “Link Aadhaar Status” page.

You need to enter details such as PAN and Aadhaar details.

Once you enter the aforementioned details, you need to click on “View Link Aadhaar Status”.

Aadhaar Pan Link Online – Direct Link