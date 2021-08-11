New Delhi: Aadhaar PAN Link last date is not very far. One should not delay in linking the Aadhaar with PAN. If PAN is not linked with Aadhaar, then PAN will become inoperative and can not be quoted for conducting specified transactions in banks.Also Read - Pan Aadhaar Link: SBI Issues Direct Link For Customers; Check Here
Aadhaar PAN Link Last Date, Deadline
The last date to link your PAN with Aadhaar is September 30, 2021, as of now. This has been fixed as the Aadhaar PAN Link deadline. Also Read - Good News: I-T Compliance Deadlines Extended; Tax on Employee's COVID Treatment Exempted
Aadhaar PAN Linking Status Check Online
- If have already linked your PAN with Aadhaar, you can check Aadhaar PAN Link Status online.
- You need to go to income tax department website – https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/link-aadhaar-status
- You need to go to “Our Services” section on the page and click on Link Aadhaar Status.
- You will be redirected to “Link Aadhaar Status” page.
- You need to enter details such as PAN and Aadhaar details.
- Once you enter the aforementioned details, you need to click on “View Link Aadhaar Status”.
Aadhaar Pan Link Online – Direct Link
Also Read - Aadhaar Pan Link, Status Check Online In Minutes; Step-By-Step Guide
- PAN Aadhaar Linking can be done online at https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar
- You need to go to “Link Aadhaar” section.
- You need to enter PAN details, Aadhaar number, Name as per Aadhaar, registered mobile number.
- You need to click on “I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card” and “I agree to validate my Aadhaar details”.
- Name, Date of Birth and Gender as per PAN will be validated against your Aadhaar Details.
- Please ensure that ‘Aadhaar Number’ and ‘Name as per Aadhaar’ is exactly the same as printed on your Aadhaar card.