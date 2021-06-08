New Delhi: Aadhaar-PAN Link deadline is on June 30 and you have to link you 12-digit Aadhaar number with your permanent account number (PAN) to avoid any inconvenience. The deadline for Aadhaar-PAN link was fixed on March 31. However, the last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar was extended till June 30 due to the difficulties posed by the ongoing Covid pandemic. If you don’t link your PAN and Aadhaar then you will experience inconvenience while availing a number of services and benefits. Also Read - SBI Sends Important Message To It's Customers on Linking PAN-Aadhaar. More Details Here

What Will Happen If You Don’t Link Aadhaar with PAN?

If you don’t link your PAN with Aadhaar, your PAN will inoperative. If your PAN becomes inoperative, then you will face inconvenience in banking transactions. PAN is considered a key document while availing monetary benefits for schemes such as pension, scholarship, and LPG Subsidy. Also Read - PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linkage Deadline This Month: Last Date on June 30, Follow These Steps to Apply Now

How To Link Aadhaar-PAN?

You can link your Aadhaar and PAN in multiple ways. The PAN-Aadhaar Link can be done online. You can do it by visiting https://incometaxindia.gov.in/Pages/default.aspx. Once you reach the page, you need to the “Important Links” Section. There you will find “Go To E-filing website for PAN-Aadhaar Linkage” for Aadhaar-PAN link. Also Read - Deadline to Link Aadhaar Card With PAN Extended Till December 31

One can also link Aadhaar-PAN via SMS. To link PAN-Aadhaar, you need to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161.

How To Check PAN-Aadhaar Link Status Online?

You can check PAN-Aadhaar Link status online at the official website of Income Tax India. However, you can check status through SMS also.

You need to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number, provide space and type 10-digit PAN number. Then you need to send the message to 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number. The reply will come via message.