Aadhaar-Pan Linking Latest Update: For the users who have not linked their PAN with Aadhaar card, the deadline to do so is fast approaching. As per the updates from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the deadline to link PAN with an Aadhaar card is March 31. Though the CBDT has repeatedly postponed the deadline for linking Aadhaar and PAN, the department has made the process simple for the users. If they fail to complete the process within the time frame specified, their PAN will become inactive.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, the CBDT has relaxed numerous income tax reporting dates. If your PAN becomes inoperative, the income tax department will consider the individual to have failed to file a PAN and will consequently hold the individual accountable for the consequences.

Moreover, if the PAN is not linked to the bank account, the customers will be required to pay double TDS (Tax Deduction at Source). And if the bank account is seeded with your PAN, you must pay a 10% TDS.

As per Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, any individual who had a PAN on July 1, 2017 and was eligible for Aadhaar must link their PAN to their Aadhaar. After completing an income tax return, the taxpayer must include their Aadhaar number. If the PAN is not linked to Aadhaar by the due date, it will become inactive. Section 139AA requires you to include your Aadhaar number while applying for a new PAN card.

Here’s how to check if PAN and Aadhaar are linked or not?

Browse the income tax department’s official website, www.incometax.gov.in.

Select the Quick Links tab.

There is an option to check the ‘Link Aadhaar Status’ there. You must click on that.

You will see a new screen on your computer or mobile device. You must enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers here.

Once you’ve completed the form, click ‘View Link Aadhaar Status.’

The page will reveal the status of your Aadhaar-PAN. If they are linked, your PAN (PAN Aadhaar) is linked to your Aadhaar number (Aadhar Number).

Here’s how to link PAN with Aadhaar