Aadhaar-Pan Linking Latest Update: The government has made it mandatory for everyone to link their existing Aadhaar numbers with PAN cards. Aadhaar is a biometric authentication issued by the UIDAI, meanwhile, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the I-T department to individuals and entities. As per the updates from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar card was March 31, 2022. But now, the last date to link the PAN with Aadhaar has been extended by the government from March 31, 2022, to March 31, 2023, with a nominal fine.

In this article, we will help you to check the link status of your Aadhaar and Pan card. You can use both online and offline procedures.

Here’s How to Check If Your PAN card is Linked With Aadhaar card Online

Visit — https://pan.utiitsl.com/panaadhaarlink/forms/pan.html/panaadhaar . You can also paste this url in your Google Chrome address bar.

. You can also paste this url in your Google Chrome address bar. Enter your pan number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Now click on the submit option.

Your status of Aadhaar and PAN card linking will appear on the screen.

Step by Step Guide to Check if Your PAN card is linked with Aadhaar card via SMS.

You can also check the linking of your PAN card with your Aadhaar card through the Income Tax Department's SMS facility.

First of all, Open your SMS application.

Then Type UIDPAN and Send this to 567678 or 56161.

Soon, you will receive a message with a text reading “Aadhaar…is already associated with PAN..in ITD database. Thank you for using our services.”

If you have not linked your Aadhaar and PAN card, then it will notify you that “Aadhaar…is not associated with PAN..in ITD database.”

Aadhaar and PAN Link After March 2022 Penalty Fee:

If you are linking your Aadhaar with PAN after the due date(March 31 2022) you will have to pay fine.