Aadhaar-Pan Linking News: The Government has made it mandatory for everyone to link their existing Aadhaar numbers with PAN cards. The Aadhaar Card is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India. It is used as a digital identity proof for availing of a host of government subsidies and benefits. Whereas PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number issued in the form of a laminated “PAN card”, by the Indian Income Tax Department to individuals and entities.

As per the updates from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar card was March 31, 2022. But now, the last date to link the PAN with Aadhaar has been extended by the government from March 31, 2022, to March 31, 2023, with a nominal fine. As per section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, if your Permanent Account Number (PAN) is not linked to your AADHAAR, then it will become inoperative from April 1, 2023.

If the Aadhaar link with PAN was done between April 1, 2022, and 30 June 2022, citizens had to pay a total of Rs 500 as a fine. Check penalty fee status here

Aadhaar and PAN Link After March 2022 Penalty Fee:

If you are linking your Aadhaar with PAN after the due date(March 31 2022) you will have to pay fine.

If the Aadhaar link with PAN was done between April 01, 2022 and June 30, 2022: You would have paid Rs 500 as a fine.

If the Aadhaar link with PAN is being done between July 01, 2022 and March 31, 2023: You will have to pay Rs 1,000 as a fine.

In this article, we will help you to check the link status of your Aadhaar and Pan card through the SMS process.

How to Check if Your PAN card is linked with Aadhaar card Via SMS Process

You can also check the linking of your PAN card with your Aadhaar card through the Income Tax Department’s SMS facility.

Step 1: First of all, Open your SMS application.

Step 2: Now, Type UIDPAN and Send this to 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number.

Step 3: Soon, you will receive a message with a text reading "Aadhaar…is already associated with PAN..in ITD database. Thank you for using our services."

Step 4: If you have not linked your Aadhaar and PAN card, then it will notify you that "Aadhaar…is not associated with PAN..in ITD database."

Step-by-Step Guide to Check If Your PAN card is Linked With Aadhaar card Online

Step 1: Visit — https://pan.utiitsl.com/panaadhaarlink/forms/pan.html/panaadhaar . You can also paste this URL into your Google Chrome address bar.

Step 2: Enter your pan number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Step 3: Now click on the submit option.

Step 4: Your status of Aadhaar and PAN card linking will appear on the screen.

How to LINK PAN WITH AADHAAR VIA e-FILING PORTAL

Step 1: Go to Income Tax e-filing portal – https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

Step 2: Register on the website. Your PAN number will be your 'User ID'.

Step 3: Log in by entering the User ID, password and date of birth.

Step 4: Now, a pop-up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar.

Step 5: If the window does not appear, go to 'Profile Settings' on the Menu bar and click on 'Link Aadhaar'.

Step 6: Some blanks will already be filled such as name date of birth and gender as per the PAN details.

Step 7: Verify the PAN details on the screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar.

Step 8: If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the "Link now" button.

Step 9: A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN

NOTE: You can also go to the https://www.utiitsl.com/ OR https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/ to link your PAN and Aadhaar.

