Aadhaar-Pan Linking Updates: PAN-Aadhaar Link Not Compulsory For These People. Full List Here

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Status: As per the Income Tax Department advisory, if the two identification cards are not linked before March 31, 2023, the PAN card will become inoperative.

PAN Aadhaar Linking: How to link PAN card With Aadhaar card

Aadhaar-Pan Linking News: PAN card holders, your attention, please! The Centre has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar to Permanent Account Number (PAN), before March 31, 2023. According to the Income Tax Department advisory, if the two identification cards are not linked before March 31, 2023, the PAN card will become inoperative.

“It is mandatory. Don’t delay, link it today! As per the I-T Act, it is mandatory for all PAN-holders who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their permanent account numbers (PAN) with Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative,” the I-T Department in the public advisory said.

PAN Aadhaar Linking: Check I-T Department Tweet Here

आवश्यक सूचना!

आयकर अधिनियम, 1961 के अनुसार, सभी पैन धारकों के लिए, जो छूट की श्रेणी में नहीं आते हैं, 31.03.2023 से पहले अपने पैन को आधार से जोड़ना अनिवार्य है।

01.04.2023 से जो पैन आधार से नहीं लिंक किए गए हैं, वे पैन निष्क्रिय हो जाएंगे।

कृपया देर न करें, आज ही लिंक करें! pic.twitter.com/9Ji87PsFdb — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) February 28, 2023

Note: The deadline for linking your PAN with Aadhaar has been extended several times, but the current deadline is March 31, 2023, and if you do not link your PAN with Aadhaar by this time, your PAN will become invalid on April 1, 2023.

PAN Aadhaar Linking: Who Does Not Require PAN-Aadhaar Link?

As per section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, if your Permanent Account Number (PAN) is not linked to your AADHAAR, then it will become inoperative from April 1, 2023. If PAN card holders fail to meet this deadline, the 10-digit unique alphanumeric number will become inactive. Keep in mind that there are some exemptions to this rule as notified by the government. According to a notification issued by the Union Finance Ministry in May 2017, there are four categories that are exempted from PAN-Aadhaar linking mandate. They are as follows.

State of residence is ASSAM, MEGHALAYA or JAMMU & KASHMIR A non-resident as per the Income-tax Act, 1961; Of the age of 80 years or more at any time during the previous year; Not a citizen of India.

PAN Aadhaar Linking: How to link PAN card With Aadhaar card? Visit the official website of the Income Tax Department of India at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

On the homepage. look for the ‘Link Aadhaar ‘section.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter your PAN number and Aadhaar number in the given space.

Click on the “Link Aadhaar” button.

If the details entered by you match your PAN and Aadhaar records. If your details match click on the “link now” button. Your PAN card will be successfully linked with your Aadhaar card. Link PAN card With Aadhaar card Direct Link PAN Aadhaar Linking Through SMS Feature One can link PAN with Aadhaar by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format: UIDPAN < SPACE > < 12-digit Aadhaar number > < SPACE > < 10-digit PAN number > PAN Aadhaar Linking Through Offline Feature You can also link your PAN with your Aadhaar offline by visiting the nearest PAN Service Centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra. PAN Aadhaar Linking Status Check: Want to Know If Your PAN card is Linked With Aadhaar card Online? Guide Here Visit — https://pan.utiitsl.com/panaadhaarlink/forms/pan.html/panaadhaar . You can also paste this URL into your Google Chrome address bar.

. You can also paste this URL into your Google Chrome address bar. Enter your pan number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Now click on the submit option.

Your status of Aadhaar and PAN card linking will appear on the screen. The Aadhaar Card, a 12-digit unique identification number is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India. It is used as a digital identity proof for availing of a host of government subsidies and benefits.

The Aadhaar Card, a 12-digit unique identification number is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India. It is used as a digital identity proof for availing of a host of government subsidies and benefits.