Want to Check If Your PAN Card Is Valid Or Not? Check Step by Step Guide Here

PAN-Aadhaar: As per section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, if your Permanent Account Number (PAN) is not linked to your AADHAAR, then it will become inoperative from April 1, 2023.

It is also expected that the single common identifier will simplify the procedures for investors.

Pan Card Update: A permanent account number (PAN), a ten-character alphanumeric identifier is issued by the Indian Income Tax Department to any person who applies for it. In this article, we will know about the structure of the PAN, the deadline to link the PAN and Aadhaar, and other details.

Structure of PAN

PAN Card is a laminated card that comes with the size of bank cards. Every PAN contains ten digits made up of a specified alphabet and letter combination. The PAN structure is as follows.

The first five characters are letters (in uppercase by default), followed by four numerals, and the last (tenth) character is a letter. The first three characters of the code are three letters forming a sequence of alphabetical letters from AAA to ZZZ The fourth character identifies the type of holder of the card.

In short, the first five characters are always alphabets, with four numerals and another alphabet following.

E- Pan Card

There is also the option of e-PAN, which is a PAN card that has been digitally signed and is issued in electronic format. It is an Aadhaar e-KYC-based process and allotment of PAN is free of cost. PAN is generated as a pdf file and issued to the applicant.

Utility of PAN

The primary goal of the PAN is to provide a universal identification to all financial transactions and to prevent tax evasion by tracking monetary transactions. It allows for the easy retrieval of PAN holders’ information as well as the matching of various investments, borrowings, and other business activities of PAN holders.

PAN Aadhaar Linking Deadline

The Government has made it mandatory for everyone to link their existing Aadhaar numbers with PAN cards. As per the updates from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar card was March 31, 2022. But now, the last date to link the PAN with Aadhaar has been extended by the government from March 31, 2022, to March 31, 2023, with a nominal fine. As per section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, if your Permanent Account Number (PAN) is not linked to your AADHAAR, then it will become inoperative from April 1, 2023. If PAN card holders fail to meet this deadline, the 10-digit unique alphanumeric number will become inactive.

How to Check if Your PAN Card is Valid or Not: Check Step-by-Step Guide Here

Step 1: Visit the Income Tax Department’s e-filing website at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/.

Visit the Income Tax Department’s e-filing website at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/. Step 2: On the left side of the homepage, click on the ‘Verify your PAN’ option.

On the left side of the homepage, click on the ‘Verify your PAN’ option. Step 3: You’ll be redirected to a new webpage. Enter the required details such as PAN number, name, date of birth, and contact number.

You’ll be redirected to a new webpage. Enter the required details such as PAN number, name, date of birth, and contact number. Step 4: After entering the information, you will be redirected to another page where you must enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. (Please ensure that your mobile number is linked to your PAN).

After entering the information, you will be redirected to another page where you must enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. (Please ensure that your mobile number is linked to your PAN). Step 5: Enter the OTP received and click on the ‘Validate’ option.

Enter the OTP received and click on the ‘Validate’ option. Step 6: If your PAN card information has not been duplicated or issued to multiple people, the final page will show ‘PAN is Active and details are as per PAN’.

If your PAN card information has not been duplicated or issued to multiple people, the final page will show ‘PAN is Active and details are as per PAN’. Step 7: If you have more than one PAN card registered under the same personal information, a message will appear saying, “There are multiple records for this query. Provide additional information.” In this case, you will have to provide your father’s name and other identification details.

