New Delhi: Aadhaar-PAN Link – Aadhaar Pan link last date is June 30, 2021. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has stated that those who won't link their PAN with Aadhaar, their Personal Account Number will become inoperative.

Earlier, the deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN has been extended several times. Aadhaar and PAN card holders must also remember that the Central government in Budget, 2021 introduced a

new section of 234H in Income Tax Act, 1961. Under this section, if a PAN is linked with Aadhaar after the deadline date, then a fine can be levied. The penalty must not be more than Rs

1,000.

Aadhaar PAN Link Last Date: Things You May Miss

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit alphanumeric number, issued in the form of a laminated card, by the Income Tax Department, to any “person” who applies for it or to whom the

department allots the number without an application. From January 1, 2005 it has become mandatory to quote PAN on challans for any payments due to Income Tax Department, according to Income Tax Department.