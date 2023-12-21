Home

Applying Aadhaar For 1st Time? Passport-Like Verification Now Compulsory For Those Above 18 Yrs

All Aadhaar requests from this category of people will go through data quality checks and then be routed for verification through the service portal. The Sub-Divisional Magistrates will ensure verification of all requests received at the service portal, and Aadhaar will be generated within 180 days of clearance.

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that those above 18 years and wanting Aadhaar made for the first time will now be subjected to physical verification, with the consent of the state government. “There will be a passport-like verification system in place for those wanting their first Aadhaar after 18 years,” said an official from UIDAI.

The state government will appoint nodal officers, additional district magistrates, at the district and sub-divisional levels for this purpose, the official added. The Aadhaar facility for such individuals will be available at selected centres, including the main post office of each district and other Aadhaar centres identified by the UIDAI.

Deputy Director General of UIDAI, Prashant Kumar Singh, said in a press statement that the new directives will only apply to those above 18 years of age getting their Aadhaar made for the first time. “Once their Aadhaar is made, they too can subsequently get it updated through normal processes,” he added.

The Aadhaar enrollment began in 2010 and till now it was UIDAI’s responsibility to verify the demographic details of the person turning up for Aadhaar enrollment with proof of identity and address.

So far, 16.55 crore people above 18 years have obtained their Aadhaar in Uttar Pradesh. Every month, 13,246 Aadhaar nominations of those above 18 years are being processed, officials further said. At present, Aadhaar work is being done through 14,095 Aadhaar nomination and update machines.

Deadline to update Aadhaar extended

The government has extended the deadline for updating Aadhaar details until March 14, 2024. According to the memorandum released by the Unique Identification Authority of India, the decision to extend the facility comes on the heels of a positive response from residents who utilised the Aadhaar portal for document updates during the initial period. This three-month extension provides an additional window for individuals to ensure that their Aadhaar information remains accurate and up-to-date.

Here’s how you can update your Aadhaar card online:

Visit the official UIDIA website https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Enter Aadhaar number and captcha

Click on ‘send OTP’ and enter the OTP received on your linked number.

Next, select ‘Update Demographics Data’.

Select the relevant options on the next page and click on ‘Proceed’.

The changes can be made on the next page.

Upload the relevant document next.

Check the details that have been entered.

Submit the change request. You can use the Update Request Number (URN) to track the status of the address change.

