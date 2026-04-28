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Aadhaar Redesign: Why is the Aadhaar card design changing? Learn about new technical features

Aadhaar Redesign: Why is the Aadhaar card design changing? Learn about new technical features

Aadhaar Card Redesign: The Aadhaar card's design may be changed to the privacy and reduce fraud. Currently, all information printed on the card will be stored encrypted in the QR code on the card. This can be viewed or verified by scanning it through the Aadhaar app.

Aadhaar Redesign: Why is the Aadhaar card design changing? Learn about new technical features (Picture for representation purposes)

Aadhaar Card Security: Even after the UIDAI launched the new Aadhaar Card app, there are still many places where a photocopy of your Aadhaar card is required. This often creates a fear that someone might misuse your Aadhaar card. The government has taken a major decision to address this issue, and according to a report in The New Indian Express, the Aadhaar card design will soon be changed. According to the report, this design change will remove personal information such as name, address, and Aadhaar number from the Aadhaar card. This will improve user privacy, and even if you use a photocopy of your Aadhaar card, there will be no fear of your information being leaked or misused.

What will the new Aadhar card be like?

According to reports, the new design of the Aadhaar card will be quite different. Previously, the card featured your name, address, and 12-digit Aadhaar number. The new card will only feature your photo and a secure QR code. The advantage of this QR code is that your personal information, such as your name, address, date of birth, and Aadhaar number, will now be hidden in encrypted form within the QR code instead of being printed on the card.

It can only be read using a government-authorized scanner or the official UIDAI app. This means that even using a physical copy of Aadhaar will eliminate the risk of personal information being leaked.

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Why is Aadhaar card changing?

The primary reason for this change is to prevent fraud and keep people’s personal information private. According to reports, various institutions often store your Aadhaar card without your knowledge, which is dangerous from a privacy and security perspective. However, when Aadhaar contains only your photo and a QR code, the potential for misuse of the card will be reduced.

It’s worth noting that UIDAI has already released a new version of its app to promote digital use of Aadhaar. This makes it much easier to share Aadhaar digitally and verify information by scanning it. Now, the government is looking to achieve a similar change by making the card itself more accessible.

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What do you have to do?

According to reports, the government has developed a plan called Aadhaar Vision 2032. A dedicated high-level committee has been formed to address future security needs and data privacy. A system will be created to reduce paperwork and ensure faster and easier verification in a digital-first system.

For now, until more information becomes available, you should use the Aadhaar app instead of using a physical copy of your Aadhaar card. Once the government makes the new Aadhaar design official, you will be able to order a physical copy of the new Aadhaar through the UIDAI website. This will be similar to how you currently order a PVC Aadhaar card.

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