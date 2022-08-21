Aadhaar Card: Aadhaar is a 12-digit identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India. In today’s time, the Aadhar card is an important document for every official work. Starting from banking operations to digital transactions, you need an Aadhar card for every business in life. The Aadhaar number contains details of biometrics, photo, address, and others. Your name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, and other details are part of Aadhaar credentials. Even though the data of Aadhaar holders is safe, one should also be careful that they don’t become victims of Aadhaar fraud.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: How to Change Your Surname After Marriage on Aadhaar Card| Check Online, Offline Procedure Here

The UIDAI is responsible for ensuring the security and confidentiality of the information gathered related to Aadhaar. UIDAI has suggested that people can protect their Aadhaar data and biometrics from misuse by locking them. Recent tweets posted by the UIDAI offer an easy and simple solution to people so that their Aadhaar card is not misused. As per UIDAI, the 12-digit Aadhaar number can be locked. Instead of using this, one can get a 16-digit virtual ID (VID) number, which is also known as Masked Aadhaar.

What is a Virtual ID (VID) number?

VID is a temporary, revocable 16-digit random number mapped with the Aadhaar number. According to the UIDAI, VID is 'valid and accepted widely. Please note that your VID is mandatory for locking and unlocking biometric services. To get this, one has to download the e-Aadhaar card. After that, you have to lock the Aadhaar biometrics.

There are two ways of locking and unlocking Aadhaar biometrics. They are as follows:

Visiting the UIDAI official website. Using the ‘mAadhaar’ mobile application.

Step by Step Guide to Lock Aadhaar Biometrics Via UIDAI Official Website

Visit the official website of UIDAI at uidai.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘My Aadhaar’ category. Now click on the ‘Aadhaar Services’ section.

Under the Aadhaar Services section, go to the ‘Lock/Unlock Biometrics’ option.

Enter the Login credentials such as your 12-digit Aadhaar number (UID) and the captcha code and generate OTP.

You will get the one-time password on your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP along with a password of your choice.

Click the check box beside ‘Enable Biometric Locking’ and then click the ‘enable’ button again. Your Aadhaar card biometrics are now locked.

Step by Step Guide to Lock Aadhaar Biometrics Via mobile SMS

Send an SMS to 1947 to request an OTP on your registered mobile number.

The SMS should be written as GETOTP and the last four or eight digits of the Aadhaar number. For example: GETOTPXXXX or GETOTPXXXXXXXX

Once the message is delivered, the UIDAI will send you a 6-digit OTP via SMS.

Now you have to send yet another message using the OTP.

The message needs to be written as LOCKUID along with the last four or eight digits of the Aadhaar number, and the 6-digit OTP. For example, LOCKUIDXXXXOTP or LOCKUIDXXXXXXXXOTP.

Soon you will receive a confirmation message on your registered mobile number, citing that the Aadhaar biometrics have been locked.

The unlocking process for Aadhaar biometrics is quite similar. However, instead of using the digits of the Aadhaar number, you will need the last six or 10 digits of the VID number.