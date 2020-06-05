New Delhi: Have you not linked your mobile number to Aadhaar yet? As per the order passed by the Supreme Court, linking Aadhaar with your mobile number has become mandatory. The main aim behind this step is to mitigate and filter out the connections issued on fake documents. Also Read - How to Get Instant PAN or e-PAN Via Aadhaar Card - Follow These Steps

Mobile subscribers should know that linking Aadhaar to mobile number can be done easily through OTP (online) or by visiting the service centre (offline). Those who have already linked their mobile numbers with Aadhar card can re-verify it through OTP and people who are yet to link their mobile number with Aadhaar card will have to adopt an offline process and visit an Aadhaar Kendra.

Here’s how to link Aadhaar with a mobile number through OTP.

Make a call to 14546

Make a choice between Indian or NRI

On the call, you will have to give consent to link Aadhaar with your phone number by pressing 1

After that, you need to provide your Aadhaar number and press 1 to confirm

You will receive an OTP on your mobile phone

Then you need to enter your phone number

You will be asked to give consent to your operator to pick your name, photo and date of birth from UIDAI database

Enter the OTP you received on SMS

Press 1 to complete the Aadhaar-mobile number re-verification process

If you hold another phone number, you can link that too by pressing 2 and following the steps provided by the IVR system

How to link Aadhaar with mobile number by visiting the outlet

Provide a self-attested copy of your Aadhaar card with your mobile number.

You will get an OTP on the mobile number which you want to get linked.

Aadhaar executive will verify your OTP.

Submit your finger impression.

A confirmation SMS will be received on your mobile number.

Type ‘Y’ and tap send to complete the e-KYC process.

Earlier on Thursday, the UIDAI had notified that over 14,000 Aadhhar Seva Kendra run by state governments, post offices, banks and BSNL became operational. Notably, the Aadhaar seva kendras were shut during the lockdown period from March 25. Only towards the end of May, some Aadhaar seva kendras gradually started functioning

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, UIDAI, Aadhaar-issuing authority said,”Important announcement: As on date, over 14,000 #AadhaarKendra run by state govts, post offices, banks, BSNL are operational across the country (details: https://appointments.uidai.gov.in/easearch.aspx) We’re in touch with local administrations for permission to restart operations at other centres ASAP.”