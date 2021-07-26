New Delhi: If your child has attained the age of 5, then you must update his or her Aadhaar now without delaying it further. In Aadhaar, while enrolling the children below 5 years of age, fingerprints and iris scans are not captured. The authorities take only a photograph of the child. However, once the child attains the age of 5, biometrics need to be updated mandatorily, UIDAI said.Also Read - Video of Bride Playing 'Kabaddi' With Groom During Jaimala Ceremony During Wedding Goes Viral | WATCH

Aadhaar Card Update For Child

If the child is below 5 years of age, one of the parents or guardian has to authenticate on behalf of the child and also give consent for enrolment of the minor by signing the enrolment form, according to details provided by UIDAI.

If the child is an NRI, then valid Indian passport of the child is mandatory as Proof of Identity (PoI), the UIDAI says.

If the child is an Indian resident, then any valid proof of relationship document such as Birth Certificate, along with Aadhaar of the parent or guardian, can be used for enrolment, as per UIDAI.

If the child is between 5 to 18 years of age, one of the parents or guardian has to give consent for enrolment of the minor by signing the enrolment form, UIDAI says.

“In Aadhaar, fingerprints and iris scans are not captured while enrolling the children below 5 years of age, only a photograph is taken. Once the child attains the age of 5, biometrics need to be updated mandatorily,” UIDAI tweeted.

#AadhaarChildEnrolment

In #Aadhaar, fingerprints and iris scans are not captured while enrolling the children below 5 years of age, only a photograph is taken. Once the child attains the age of 5, biometrics need to be updated mandatorily. #AadhaarEnrolment #BiometricUpdate pic.twitter.com/Fn6mHSW1Ui — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 26, 2021

