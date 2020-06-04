New Delhi: Over 14,000 Aadhhar Seva Kendra run by state governments, post offices, banks and BSNL have become operational by the 4th day of unlock 1.0, which began from June 1. The Aadhaar seva kendras were shut during the lockdown period from March 25. Only towards the end of May, some Aadhaar seva kendras gradually started functioning. Also Read - Rashid Khan Hilariously Emulates Steve Smith's Defense, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

The UIDAI authorities have shared a list of exclusive Aadhaar Seva Kendras which are functional.

1. Sanjay Place, Agra

2. Southend Circle, Bengaluru

3. Sector 17 A, Chandigarh

4. Inderlok Metro Mall, Delhi

5. Club Road, Hubli

6. Madhapur, Hyderabad

7. Orbit Mall, Jaipur

8. Palarivattom, Kochi

9. Aakash Mall, Kota

10. Ratan Square, Lucknow

11. Vijayanagar, Mysuru

12. Saraswathipuram, Mysuru

13. New Dak Bungalow Road, Patna

14. Padri Bus Stand, Raipur

15. Kantatoli Chowk, Ranchi

16. Labbipet, Vijayawada

17. Dwaraka Nagar, Vishakhapatnam

18. Naimnagar, Warangal

The details of the centres can be checked out from here. In the rest of the areas, required permission to restart functioning from the state government concerned is awaited.