Aadhaar Update: Aadhaar Card is one of the most important documents for identity verification used for official purpose. Aadhaar card is the 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Government of India to every citizen in the country. The Aadhaar number is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The number contains details of biometrics, photo, address, and others. Starting from banking operations to online transactions, you need an Aadhaar card for every business in life.

If you have not applied for Aadhaar card by now as you are not aware of Aadhaar Enrolment Centres in your city, we can help you solve the issue. Below, we have provided you with the easiest and the simplest steps to track Aadhaar Enrolment Centres in your area.

How to Locate Aadhaar Enrolment Centres in your area

Go to official website – uidai.gov.in Scroll down to the ‘Update Aadhaar’ option. In there, select the option ‘Update Aadhaar at Enrolment/Update Center’ A new page will open and and click on ‘postal (pin) code’ button. Another fresh page will open where you will need to enter your postal code. You also need to enter ‘captcha’ for Captcha Verificiation After entering all the required details, now click on the locate a centre option

In July, Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO a pact for technical collaboration in order to launch the “Bhuvan Aadhaar” portal that will provide information and locations of the Aadhaar centres across India. The portal also provides a facility to search the relevant Aadhaar centres by location, based on residents’ requirements.