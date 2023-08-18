Aadhaar Update UIDAI Alerts Users About the Dangers of Sharing Aadhaar Documents Online

Home

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has said that it does not ask you to share your Proof of Identity (POI) or Proof of Address (POA) documents over email or WhatsApp to update your Aadhaar.

New Delhi: In a precautionary move, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has warned people against sharing their identity or address proof documents over email or WhatsApp for the purpose of updating their Aadhaar card. The authority has said that it never asks individuals to share their documents in this way, and that such requests are likely to be fraudulent.

UIDAI Never Asks To Share Important Documents

“UIDAI never asks you to share your POI/ POA documents to update your #Aadhaar over Email or Whatsapp. Update your Aadhaar either online through #myAadhaarPortal or visit Aadhaar centers near you,”

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) does not ask you to share your Proof of Identity (POI) or Proof of Address (POA) documents over email or WhatsApp to update your Aadhaar. You can update your Aadhaar online through the UIDAI’s website, myAadhaarPortal, or by visiting an Aadhaar center near you.

Earlier last year, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which is under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), advised people not to share photocopies of their Aadhaar cards with any organizations. This is because the Aadhaar card contains sensitive personal information that could be misused. Instead, people can use a masked Aadhaar, which only displays the last four digits of their Aadhaar number.

Aadaha Should Not Be Put on Public Platforms

“Aadhaar card should be freely used for proving identity and doing transactions, but should not be put on public platforms like Twitter, Facebook, etc. People give their debit card or credit card details or cheque (which has bank account number) when they purchase goods, or pay school fee, water, electricity, telephone and other utility bills, etc. Similarly, you can freely use your Aadhaar to establish your identity as and when required without any fear. While using Aadhaar, you should do the same level of due diligence as you do in case of other ID cards – not more, not less.” UIDAI had said its safety notice on its website.

Unique Identification Authority of India’s 10 Year Update

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has advised people who received their Aadhaar cards more than 10 years ago and have not updated their details to do so as soon as possible. The UIDAI says that an updated Aadhaar card can help to facilitate ease of living by making it easier to access government services, open bank accounts, and travel.

