New Delhi: Aadhaar custodian, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has slashed the price for authentication by customers. The charges has been slashed to Rs 3 from Rs 20 per instance to enable entities leverage its infrastructure for providing ease of living to people through various services and benefits.

UIDAI CEO Saurabh Garg said that the potential of leveraging Aadhaar in the financial technology sector is immense.

"We have slashed the rate from Rs 20 per authentication to Rs 3 and the objective has been to ensure that different agencies, entities should be able to use the power of digital infrastructure which has been created by the state that needs to be used to provide people with ease of living with dignity," news agency PTI quoted Garg as saying.

Till date, more than 99 crore eKYC have been done using Aadhaar system.

Earlier this month, UIDAI announced some changes under which cardholders who have not registered their mobile number can download their Aadhaar cards from the entity’s website.

“I think it gives a cost effective and non-repudiable solution to fintech companies to onboard new customers. That is where the power lies and KYC of the Aadhar provides lifetime and reusable identity which is the power of the Aadhaar system,” Garg said.

He said that UIDAI does not share biometrics with anyone and expects all its partners to maintain the same level of security and privacy as the authority does.

