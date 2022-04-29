Aadhar Card Download | New Delhi: Aadhaar Card is the 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Government of India to every citizen in India. The number is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). More recently, the number is being used to offer Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) to the cardholders under various government schemes like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and PM Ujjwala Yojana (Free Cylinder Scheme).Also Read - Attention Aadhaar Card Users: Using Public Computers To Download E-Aadhaar? UIDAI Has THIS Message For You
e-Aadhar Card Download: Using Aadhaar Number
- Visit the link https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricDownloadAadhaar
- Select the “Aadhaar Number” option
- Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar Number, Security Code and click on “Send OTP” option. The one-time password will be sent to your registered mobile number
- On the next page, enter the OTP received and click on “Verify And Download”.
- Upon successful verification, you will find a password-protected PDF of the Aadhaar card in your Downloads folder. To open the file, you need to enter an 8 character password.
- Aadhar Card Download password: The password will be a combination of the first 4 letters of your name in capital letters and your year of birth in YYYY format.
e Aadhaar Card Download: Using Name and Date of Birth
Also Read - Here’s How To Store Aadhaar Card in DigiLocker: Step-by-step Guide Here Also Read - UP Girl With Unusual Aadhaar Name ‘Madhu ka Panchwa Baccha’ Finally Gets School Admission, Here's How
- Visit the link https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/retrieve-eid-uid
- Enter your full name and either your registered e-mail ID or mobile number and the security code
- Click the “Send OTP” button
- Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and click on the “Verify OTP” button
- A message will appear on the screen informing you the Aadhaar number is sent to your registered mobile number
- On Getting your Aadhaar enrolment number on your mobile, visit the e-Aadhaar page on the official UIDAI website
- Enter your 28-digit enrolment ID, Security Code and click on “Send OTP”
- Now, enter the OTP and Click on ‘Submit’.
- The Aadhar Card will be downloaded to your computer.
- If the pdf file is password locked, users can use the above-mentioned password.