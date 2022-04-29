Aadhar Card Download | New Delhi: Aadhaar Card is the 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Government of India to every citizen in India. The number is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). More recently, the number is being used to offer Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) to the cardholders under various government schemes like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and PM Ujjwala Yojana (Free Cylinder Scheme).Also Read - Attention Aadhaar Card Users: Using Public Computers To Download E-Aadhaar? UIDAI Has THIS Message For You

e-Aadhar Card Download: Using Aadhaar Number

Visit the link https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricDownloadAadhaar Select the “Aadhaar Number” option Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar Number, Security Code and click on “Send OTP” option. The one-time password will be sent to your registered mobile number On the next page, enter the OTP received and click on “Verify And Download”. Upon successful verification, you will find a password-protected PDF of the Aadhaar card in your Downloads folder. To open the file, you need to enter an 8 character password. Aadhar Card Download password: The password will be a combination of the first 4 letters of your name in capital letters and your year of birth in YYYY format.

e Aadhaar Card Download: Using Name and Date of Birth