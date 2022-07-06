Aadhaar Card Download: Aadhaar Card is the 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Government of India to every citizen in India. The Aadhaar number is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). In today’s digital world, the Aadhaar card is used as an essential and crucial document for identity. Aadhaar card is required to carry out a number of operations including opening a bank account or investing in a government scheme or availing national schemes.Also Read - Lost Your Voter Card? Worry Not, You Can Vote By Showing These 11 Documents | Details Inside

But do you know how to download an Aadhaar card on your smartphone? No worries. We got your back. We are providing you with the easiest and the simplest steps to download an Aadhaar card on your smartphone: Also Read - Newborns To Get Temporary Aadhar Number As UIDAI Plans To Link Birth, Death Data. Details Here

How to Download an Aadhaar card on your smartphone?

Visit the official website of UIDAI at uidai.gov.in Or you can also paste this link: https://uidai.gov.in/ on the google chrome address bar.

you can also paste this link: https://uidai.gov.in/ on the google chrome address bar. On the homepage, click on the ‘ Get Aadhaar ‘ section.

‘ section. Under the ‘Get Aadhaar’ section, look for the “ Download Aadhaar ” option.

” option. Now click on the login option. Enter your Aadhaar number and the captcha code as shown on the page.

Now Click on the ‘Send OTP’ option.

You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP and click on the ‘Verify and download’ option.

Once your details are verified, the PDF of your Aadhaar card will be downloaded in your smartphone.

The PDF will require a password to open it.

Note, the password will be eight characters long. Click the downloaded file.

Once you unlock the e-Aadhaar card, you can either keep it in the downloads folder or save it in your email for future reference.

Aadhaar Card Download password: The password will be a combination of the first 4 letters of your name in capital letters and your year of birth in YYYY format. Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For Assistant Section Officer, Other Posts Before This Date| Check Details Here

In case of any problem, while downloading an Aadhaar card, you can easily talk to UIDAI’s customer care by dialing the Toll-Free number— 1947 or mail your queries at — help@uidai.gov.in