Aadhar Card Free Updation Date Extended: Check New Date To Make Changes Online; Documents Required

The UIDAI had said that if your Aadhar card was issued ten years ago and has never been updated, you must update your demographic details by uploading your identity and address proof by June 14, but the date has now been extended. (Image: ANI)

Aadhar Card Update: In a matter of relief for the general public who could not update their Aadhar card by June 14, UIDAI has extended the last date for updating Aadhar cards to September 14, 2023. It must be noted that UIDAI has asked citizens to update their Aadhar cards with their latest demographic details by the last date. The statutory body had said that if your Aadhar card was issued ten years ago and has never been updated, you must update your demographic details by uploading your identity and address proof by June 14, but the date has now been extended.

In its statement, the UIDAI said, “Please update Aadhaar for continued accuracy of demographic information.” To update it, upload your proof of identity and proof of address documents.”

When Should You Update Your Demographic Details?

As per UIDAI, “changes in life events such as marriage may lead to residents changing their basic demographic details such as name and address. Addresses and mobile numbers could also change due to migration to newer locations. Residents may also want changes in their relative’s details due to life events such as marriage, the death of a relative, etc. In addition, residents could have other personal reasons to change their mobile number, email address, etc.”

How To Upload Address Proof For Free:

Visit https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ Login with your details and select ‘Name, Gender, Date of Birth, and Address Update.” Click on the option “Update Aadhaar Online.” Choose an address from the demographic option and click on ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar.” Upload a scanned copy of the document and enter the other required options. Make the required payment. (Not applicable now until Sep. 14) A service request number will be generated, and you can now save it for

How To Track Update Requests:

After you successfully submit your request for an update, you will be given a URN number, which will be in the format 0000/00XXX/XXXXX. The number appears on your screen as well as on your registered mobile number. After getting your URN number, you can check the status of your update at https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/checkSSUPStatus/checkupdatestatus.

