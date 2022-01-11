Baal Aadhar Card Update: Parents who are willing to apply for the Aadhaar Card for their children below five years, here’s an update for you. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues Aadhar cards, has recently brought major changes in the application process for Baal Aadhar Card. Now, the parents can now apply for their child’s Aadhar card by providing the hospital’s certificate or slip where the child was born.Also Read - Aadhaar-Voter ID Linking: Is Your Aadhaar Card Linked With Voter ID Yet? Here's How to Check Status

It must be noted that the Aadhar Card has become one of the most important documents for every Indian citizen in this digital era. Just like Aadhar cards, Baal Aadhar Cards are issued to children who are below five years. As per the latest modification in rules, the requirements for applying for it are somewhat different now.

According to new rules, the children under the age of five are eligible for Baal Aadhar, and biometrics are no longer necessary for children under the age of five.

Baal Aadhar Card: Eligibility & Documents Requirement

First, the applicant’s child must be a citizen of India.

The child must be under the age of five at the time of registration.

The child’s birth certificate is needed for registration.

Proof of address

Parents’ Aadhar card number

A passport size photo of the child.

Phone number

On the appointment day, bring the relevant documents to the Enrollment Centre, including Proof of Identity (POI), Proof of Address (POA), Proof of Relationship (POR), and Date of Birth (DOB).

All of your paperwork will be examined by an officer.

If your child is over the age of five, biometric data will be gathered.

Biometric data is not necessary for children under the age of five; just demographic information and facial recognition will be required.

Baal Aadhar Card: Here’s how to apply