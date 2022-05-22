Aadhaar Card Update: Parents can apply for Aadhaar card for their children as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued an option for this. Baal Aadhaar or Blue Aadhaar card for children was launched by UIADI earlier so that parents can get their children enrolled. Aadhaar card is an important KYC document that helps you avail benefits of various government-run welfare schemes. However, Baal Aadhaar card or Blue Aadhaar card for children is not mandatory. Parents can also opt out for enrolling their kids for Baal Aadhaar card. The process to apply for Blue Aadhar card or Baal Aadhaar card for children is simple as Blue Baal Aadhaar card does not contain any information related to the fingerprints of the child. . Before we look at the steps on how to apply for Blue Aadhaar/Baal Aadhaar card for children, let us first understand what does it means.Also Read - Rules On Linking Aadhaar With Electoral Rolls Likely To Be Issued Soon - FAQs Answered

Aadhaar card for children: How will children be enrolled

For children below five years, no biometrics will be captured for Blue Aadhaar card or Baal Aadhaar card. Their UID be processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents. These children will need to update their biometrics of ten fingers, iris and facial photograph, when they turn five years old and 15 years old. Intimation to this effect will be mentioned in the original Aadhaar letter.

Baal Aadhaar card: What documents will be required for registration process

The child’s birth certificate

Parents’ Aadhar card number

A passport size photo of the child

Proof of Address (POA)

Parents will need to show Proof of Relationship (POR)

Phone number

Baal Aadhaar card: How To Apply Blue Aadhar Card? Step-By-Step Guide Here

Baal Aadhaar card registration : Parents need to visit the nearby Aadhar card enrollment centre along with the necessary documents. These include address proof and birth certificate of the child.

: Parents need to visit the nearby Aadhar card enrollment centre along with the necessary documents. These include address proof and birth certificate of the child. Then, they need to fill out the application form and attach the documents along with it. They also have to provide their own Aadhaar information.

They need to fill in a mobile number for the purpose of registration of Blue baal Aadhaar Card.

Then, a photo of the child will be clicked at the enrollment centre. This photo will be carried on the Aadhar card.

The documents will be verified and after proper verification, a text message will be received on the above-mentioned mobile number confirming the same.

The Baal Aadhar card will be issued within 60 days of verification.

Please note that Baal Aadhaar card or Blue Aadhaar card for children is not mandatory.