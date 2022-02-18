New Delhi: Aadhaar card has become indispensable for Indians. It serves as a one-stop identification number for the citizens of India. The Aadhar number is a 12-digit identification number and it is issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The number contains details of biometrics, photo, address etc.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: How Many People of One Family Can Claim Benefits? 5 Updates Farmers Must Know

The cardholders can get their details updated online or offline. However, if one wants to get their iris and finger print updated, they need to visit the nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

The process is fairly simple and one has to pay Rs 100 (plus GST) for the service. Also, the process can be checked at any time on the UIDAI website. The details take 90 days to be updated on the Aadhaar portal. Once updated, the user can download the new copy from the portal and get it printed for use.

To update the photo, one can follow the below-mentioned steps.