Aadhaar Card Update: The Aadhar card has eased our lives in several ways proving it to be the largest and concrete biometric identification in the world. It has become the most important piece of documentation through which we can access, verify, and authenticate details as a background check. The unique 12 digit number has amalgamated every potential human need; serving as ID proof in banks, loans, insurance, and in fact while buying a sim card. Therefore, having access to an Aadhaar card online or offline is a must.Also Read - Aadhar Card Update: Shifted to New House? Here’s How to Update Address | Step-by-step Easy Guide Here

With the new features added to the portal of the Unique Identification Authority of India(UIDAI), an individual can download his or her Aadhaar card without providing the registered mobile number through the UIDAI website. Also Read - Want to Update Your Aadhar Card With Address, Name, Date of Birth? Here’s How You Can do it

Download the Aadhaar Card Without Registered Mobile Number: Step-by-step guide here Also Read - Milestone Achievement: Over 1.25 Billion Citizens Have Received Aaadhar Cards, Says Govt

Visit the official UIDAI website or one can easily go to the specific page by clicking on this link or pasting it in the URL on your desired computer (https://uidai.gov.in/).

Click on the My Aadhar Option

Click on the Order Aadhar Reprint option that comes under the My Aadhaar category.

Enter the 12-digit unique Aadhaar number. You can either add your 16-digit virtual Identification number (VID)or your 28-digit Enrollment number (EID)

Enter the security code. Tick mark the My Mobile number is not registered option given just below the security code.

After marking the “My Mobile number is not registered” option, you will have to add your desire phone mobile number to receive an OTP.

Click on the “Send OTP” option

Click on the terms and conditions check box and then click on submit. After you complete these procedures including the OTP authentication, you will be redirected to a new page.

A screen with Preview Aadhar Letter for further verification for reprint will be displayed. Select the make payment option and then give your digital signature to download the PDF form of the Aadhaar card.

At the end of the process, a service number will be generated through an SMS. You just need to use that number to track your status of the application until the Aadhaar letter is dispatched.

With the addition of easy features such as the SMS option, there has been an increase in the engagement of the cardholders especially those who lack smartphones and high-tech laptops. The Central government has established the statutory body of UIDAI in January 2009 under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.