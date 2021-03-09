Aadhar Card Update: Have you shifted to a new house recently and thinking about changing your address on Aadhaar card as well? The relax, it’s very easy. There is no need to worry as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has provided the facility to the people of the country that they can update their existing address even when they do not have any documents for address proof. Also Read - Need A New Driving License, RC? No Need to Visit RTO Anymore | Here's How You Can Get it Online

According to updates from UIDAI, updating address on Aadhaar card can be done by sending an address validation letter online with the help of an address verifier and the address verifier can be any family member, friend, landlord, who can allow you to use that address. The address can only be updated if you meet certain conditions. And the conditions are: Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Want to Apply For Aadhaar For New-born Babies? Step-by-step Guide Here

1) Phone number of both resident and address verifier should be linked to their respective Aadhaar card. Also Read - Want to Link Your Aadhaar Card With SBI Savings Account? Here’s How to Do it

2) The resident and address verifier will be authenticated via an OTP sent to the phone.

3) Moreover, the address verifier must be approved for use in address base

Here’s how to update the address in Aadhaar card:

1) You need to visit UIDAI website https://uidai.gov.in/ and click on ‘Address Validation Letter’ in the ‘My Aadhaar’ menu.

2) After this, you will get the request for Address Validation Letter page where you can enter your 12-digit enter the base Nanpr or 16 digits of Virtual ID Enter.

3) Click after filling in Captcha ‘Send OTP’.

4) Then ‘Login’ after entering it you will get OTP on registered mobile-Now you fill in the details of Address Verifier which should have the Aadhaar number

5) After this, the address Verifier will get an SMS, which will contain a link, and therefore, it would need approval.

6) Soon after this, a second SMS will be received with OTP, fill it and insert captcha and verify.

7) Once it is verified, you will get the Service Request Number (SRN) through SMS.

8) Login through ‘SRN’ and preview the address, edit it and submit it, cancel your ‘Update Request Number’ (URN).