Aadhar Card Update: Making updates to identification details on the Aadhaar card is no more a hassle, thanks to the online portal of the Unique Identification Authority of India (Uidai) that allows one to reflect such changes. Within no time, users can now change their details such as name, address, gender, and date of birth on the Aadhaar card. However, for this process, one needs to have mobile number registered with the Aadhaar ID, so as to the one-time password (OTP) when required during the updating process.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers Likely To Get Rs 4000 in 10th installment, Must Submit Documents Today

On the other hand, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is mulling to open more stand-alone Aadhaar enrollment and update centres in India to make Aadhaar Update and enrollment hassle free. Also Read - Skill-based Training, Free Home: Beggars And Destitute in THIS State to Get New Identity Soon

Recently, the UIDAI has announced that it will be opening 166 such centres in 122 cities across India. After this, the Aadhaar card users will be able to apply for a new Aadhaar card or get their existing Aadhaar card updated more easily than before. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers Likely to Get Rs 12,000 Before Diwali. Register Now to Get Benefits

Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to update mobile number

Visit the Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Submit the filled application form.

Ensure that the correct mobile number is mentioned on the form.

No documents need to be submitted to update the mobile number.

The request for the update will be registered.

An acknowledgment slip will be provided.

Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to update address