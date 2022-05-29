Aadhar Card Update | New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued an advisory for all the Aadhar cardholders. It said that people must not share the photocopy of their Aadhaar card with any organisations as it can be misused. The official statement read, “Do not share photocopy of your Aadhaar with any organizations because it can be misused. Alternatively, please use a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4-digits of your Aadhaar number.”Also Read - Digilocker Using WhatsApp: How To Download PAN Card, Driving License and Other Documents Via Mobile App

The authority has advised people to use the masked aadhar card. The statement read, "Mask Aadhaar option allows you to mask your Aadhaar number in your downloaded e-Aadhaar. Masked Aadhaar number implies replacing of first 8 digits of Aadhaar number with some characters like "xxxx-xxxx" while only last 4 digits of the Aadhaar Number are visible."

The statement further said, "Please avoid using a public computer at an internet cafe/kiosk to download e-Aadhaar. However, if you do so, please ensure that you delete all the downloaded copies of e-Aadhaar permanently from the computer."

What is Masked Aadhar Card?

A masked Aadhaar Card is a type of Aadhaar card where the 12-digit number can be shared without revealing personal information to strangers. The first eight digits are marked as XXXX-XXXX in the masked aadhar card.

How To Download Masked Aadhaar Card?

Go to https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Click on the ‘Download Aadhaar’ option.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar card number.

Click on ‘I want a Masked Aadhaar’.

Enter the Captcha verification code

Click on ‘Send OTP’.

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter it in the box provided.

Download the masked e-Aadhaar copy. It will be in PDF format and password enabled.

Masked Aadhaar Card Password