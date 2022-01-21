New Delhi: Aadhar cards have been provided by the government as unique proofs of identity for the citizens of India. Presently, Aadhar cards and numbers have been made important to avail services of banks and other civic institutions. For children below the age of 5, the government has launched ‘Blue Aadhar Cards’.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: List Of 45 Documents That Can Be Used As Proof Of Address

The cards issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) contain a 12-digit unique identification number assigned to an individual. Similarly, Blue Aadhar Card will also carry a 12-digit number for children below 5 years of age. It will become invalid once the child crosses the age of 5. Also Read - Baal Aadhar Card Update: UIDAI Brings Major Changes in Application Process. Here’s How to Apply

Usually, Aadhar Card also contains the details of fingerprints and retina of the cardholder. This ensures that one number is used by one individual only. However, the Blue baal Aaadhar card does not contain any such information. After a child grows up and crosses the age of 5, it becomes mandatory to update the details and incorporate the fingerprints with the UIDAI. Also Read - Aadhaar-Voter ID Linking: Is Your Aadhaar Card Linked With Voter ID Yet? Here's How to Check Status

According to a report by Jagran, UIDAI allows the card to be used as a valid document proof for enrollment in schools. Generally, a birth certificate is used by the parents during school admissions.

How To Get Blue Aadhar Card? Step-By-Step Guide Here