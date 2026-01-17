Aadhar lock: You can now lock and unlock your Aadhar card, here’s how you can do it

Home

Aadhar lock: You can now lock and unlock your Aadhar card, heres how you can do it

The biometrics of Aadhaar can be locked through the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) self-service portal.

Now, the Aadhaar card is being widely used for banking, mobile connections, and concerns related to government services. During this time, the misuse of data becomes a common problem to encounter. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) offers a lock and unlock feature. This addresses the previous concerns and lets the users restrict the use of the biometrics linked to Aadhaar temporarily. The feature will provide the Aadhaar holders greater control over the usage of their biometric data.

Aadhaar lock feature

The feature of Aadhaar lock allows users to stop or disable the authentication of biometrics connected to their Aadhaar numbers. If it’s locked once, the fingerprints and iris scans become inaccessible to be used for verification. This implies that no individual can verify or authenticate your Aadhaar card biometrically, even after having access to your Aadhaar card’s number. It is essentially more useful if the details of your Aadhaar have been shared widely or if you feel like you have to stop any unauthorised usage of your Aadhaar card.

What happens if you lock your Aadhaar?

When the biometrics of Aadhaar are locked, the services that are greatly dependent on the biometrics (fingerprints or iris) authentication become inaccessible until unlocked. This includes eKYC, verification of SIM, and some banking services. This also decreases the additional risks of fraud that can be made on one’s identity and prevents the misuse of biometric data. One of the important factors is that if you lock your Aadhaar, it does not cancel your Aadhaar number or halt non-biometric services like PAN linking or verification of documents.

How to lock Aadhaar biometrics?

The biometrics of Aadhaar can be locked through the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) self-service portal. The users have to enter their correct Aadhaar number and verify the request with the help of an OTP sent to the mobile number that is already registered. If it’s verified once, the biometric authentication is instantly disabled. This process does not have any charges.

How to unlock Aadhaar?

If you have to use your biometric authentication, the Aadhaar can be unlocked. This can be done with the help of the same portal. After the verification of OTP through the registered mobile number, access to biometrics is restored quickly. Afterwards, the users can lock and unlock Aadhaar multiple times, on the basis of their required needs.

