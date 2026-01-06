Home

Attention Aadhar holders: Government issues a strict warning, these mistakes will leave your bank account empty, UIDAI has warned that...

The government and UIDAI have repeatedly warned Aadhaar users to stay alert about certain mistakes. Scroll down to know more.

Attention Aadhaar card holders: In the current scenario, the Aadhaar card has become one of the most important identity documents for Indians. For the residents of India, Aadhaar card is a necessity without which day to day workings are not possible. From banking to government schemes, UIDAI Aadhaar is used almost everywhere. Because of this massive use, its safety has become equally important. Unfortunately, many people make small mistakes without realizing the risk. Therefore, these mistakes may look harmless, but they can create serious problems in the future, including financial loss.

Government warns Aadhar users to stay alert

In order to avoid any type of fraud, the government and UIDAI have repeatedly warned Aadhaar users to stay alert. As the cases of Aadhaar-related fraud are rising and leaked details can be misused in many ways, it is important to remember that UIDAI never asks for Aadhaar numbers or OTPs over calls or messages. Moreover, clicking on unknown links and entering details can lead to fraud.

If Aadhaar information reaches the wrong hands, it can lead to bank fraud, fake SIM cards, identity theft, or misuse of government benefits. In extreme cases, these mistakes can even empty a person’s bank account.

What are the biggest mistakes Aadhar users make?

One of the biggest mistakes people make is sharing their Aadhaar number everywhere. Many give photocopies of their Aadhaar card to shops, hotels, cyber cafes, or unknown websites without thinking twice. Aadhaar is a very sensitive document and should only be shared with trusted and essential institutions. Giving a loose photocopy is risky because it can be misused to open fake bank accounts, get SIM cards, or wrongly claim government schemes. Therefore, whenever possible, people should use Masked Aadhaar instead of a full copy.

One more major risk that surrounds Aadhar users is the risk that comes from fake calls and messages. It has been seen that fraudsters often pretend to be UIDAI or bank officials and ask for Aadhaar details or OTPs. Last but not the least, it is important to remember that UIDAI never asks for Aadhaar numbers or OTPs over calls or messages.

