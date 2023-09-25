Home

Aadhar ‘Most Trusted Digital ID’ In World, Says Government, Rejects Moody’s Investors Service Opinion

Aadhaar is a unique identity number that is issued to all Indian residents. It is a 12-digit number that is linked to a person's biometric data, such as their fingerprints and iris scans. Aadhaar is used for a variety of purposes, including government services, banking, and telecommunications.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) has rebuffed Moody’s Investors Service’s opinions on Aadhaar, calling them “baseless” and “without citing any evidence or basis.”

“Aadhaar is the most trusted digital ID in the world,” the ministry said in a statement. “Over the last decade, over a billion Indians have expressed their trust in Aadhaar by using it to authenticate themselves over 100 billion times. To ignore such an unprecedented vote of confidence in an identity system is to imply that the users do not understand what is in their own interest.”

Why Is Aadhar Called Safe? Know Here

The ministry’s statement comes in response to a recent Moody’s report that raised concerns about Aadhaar’s security and privacy. The report said that Aadhaar is “vulnerable to misuse” and that the Indian government has not done enough to protect its users’ data.

Aadhaar, the most trusted digital ID in the world — Moody’s Investors Service opinions baseless. A certain investor service has, without citing any evidence or basis, made sweeping assertions against Aadhaar, the most trusted digital ID in the world. Over the last decade, over a… pic.twitter.com/mRY0uRTk3V — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2023

Why Is Unique Identification Authority of India Asking Residents To Update Aadhar

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is asking residents to update their Aadhaar cards, especially if they were issued 10 years ago and have not been updated since then. This is to ensure that the demographic details on the Aadhaar card are accurate and up-to-date.

Accurate demographic details help to improve service delivery and enhance the success rate of authentication. For example, if your address on your Aadhaar card is not up-to-date, you may have difficulty receiving government benefits or opening a bank account.

In another development, mobile payment platform Google Pay now supports Aadhaar-based identification for UPI activation.

