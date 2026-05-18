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Good news for Aadhar users as UIDAI extends free Aadhaar update deadline, check new date here

Good news for Aadhar users as UIDAI extends free Aadhaar update deadline, check new date here

UIDAI extends the free online Aadhaar document update deadline on the myAadhaar portal until June 14, 2027, and announces the retirement of the mAadhaar app.

Aadhar card- File image

Aadhaar update news: In a matter of great news for Aadhaar holders, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the free online document update service on the myAadhaar portal for another full year. Initially set to end soon, the cost-free facility for Aadhar users will now remain available until June 14, 2027. According to an official memorandum released on May 13, 2026, UIDAI decided on this extension following a highly positive response from citizens who have been actively updating their information online. Here are all the detail you need to know about the recent announcement made by the UIDAI on Aadhar update deadline.

UIDAI announces update on mAadhaar app

Big changes are also coming to how you manage your ID on your phone. In an update posted on X, UIDAI announced that the old mAadhaar app will be retired soon. Users are encouraged to download the new Aadhaar app, which promises a simpler and more convenient digital identity experience. This new application comes packed with useful features, including secure QR-based Aadhaar sharing, enhanced privacy controls, and seamless access to various Aadhaar services.

While the online service used to charge a fee, keeping your documents updated is completely free for the next year, provided you use the official portal. Emphasizing this timeline, the official memorandum stated:

Read more: Aadhar lock: You can now lock and unlock your Aadhar card, here’s how you can do it

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“It has been decided to extend the facility for one more year, i.e., from June 15, 2026, to June 14, 2027. Accordingly, the facility for document update shall continue to be free of cost through myAadhaar portal at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ up to June 14, 2027.”

Government shares update on new Aadhaar app

The government on Wednesday said the new Aadhaar app is witnessing strong public adoption with over 21 million (2.1 crore) downloads within three months, bringing services to people’s fingertips and making life easier.

Read more: Aadhar app launched: Now update mobile numbers and addresses on your smartphone, verify documents with QR; check features of new UIDAI app

IT Ministry said that people are using the app to avail various services, including mobile number and address updates easily, anytime, anywhere.

“So far over 2.8 million (28 lakh) people have updated their mobile numbers using the new Aadhaar App. Similarly, nearly 6,00,000 people have used the App to update their address,” it informed. The new Aadhaar app is available on both Android and Apple iOS platforms.

(With inputs from agencies)

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