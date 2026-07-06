Share Market News: This company makes discounted debut, lists over 4 percent below issue price | Check details here

New Delhi: The shares of Aastha Spintex made a weak stock market debut on Monday, listing at Rs 130 apiece on both the BSE and NSE, compared with the IPO issue price of Rs 136. It is important to note that the listing reflected a discount of 4.41 percent for investors who were allotted shares in the public issue. Investor trust improved soon after trading began despite the weak start. Fresh buying interest lifted the stock to its 5 percent upper circuit limit, reversing early losses and signalling strong demand in the secondary market.
Following the listing, the company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 598.13 crore.
Aastha Spintex manufactures and trades carded, combed and compact combed cotton yarn, cotton bales and allied by-products. The company operates an integrated spinning and ginning facility in Halvad in Gujarat’s Morbi district.
Aastha Spintex Limited is a Gujarat-based textile company engaged in the manufacturing of contamination-controlled cotton yarn and cotton bales. The company primarily serves the B2B segment, supplying its products to fabric manufacturers, weavers and knitting units.
On Monday, the Indian stock market recorded sharp gains, with Sensex and Nifty extending their rise for the fourth consecutive session as heavy rainfall revived monsoon hopes. Notably, the FIIs turned net buyers and other factors further boosted investor sentiment.
Sectorally, Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty, Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty Consumer Durables indices jumped 1-2% each to lead gains, while Nifty PSU Bank dropped nearly 1%. The overall market breadth, however was bearish, as 1,769 stocks declined on NSE while 1,578 advanced, and 115 remained unchanged.
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