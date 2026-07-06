Share Market News: This company makes discounted debut, lists over 4 percent below issue price | Check details here

Aastha Spintex manufactures and trades carded, combed and compact combed cotton yarn, cotton bales and allied by-products. The company operates an integrated spinning and ginning facility in Halvad in Gujarat's Morbi district.

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Share Market News

New Delhi: The shares of Aastha Spintex made a weak stock market debut on Monday, listing at Rs 130 apiece on both the BSE and NSE, compared with the IPO issue price of Rs 136. It is important to note that the listing reflected a discount of 4.41 percent for investors who were allotted shares in the public issue. Investor trust improved soon after trading began despite the weak start. Fresh buying interest lifted the stock to its 5 percent upper circuit limit, reversing early losses and signalling strong demand in the secondary market.

Following the listing, the company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 598.13 crore.

Aastha Spintex manufactures and trades carded, combed and compact combed cotton yarn, cotton bales and allied by-products. The company operates an integrated spinning and ginning facility in Halvad in Gujarat’s Morbi district.

Here are some of the key details:

The Rs 170-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Aastha Spintex was subscribed 4.64 times at the close of bidding last week.

The public issue was priced in the range of Rs 125 to Rs 136 per equity share.

The IPO consisted entirely of a fresh issue of equity shares

There was no offer-for-sale (OFS) component by existing shareholders.

The company plans to use Rs 111.51 crore from the net IPO proceeds to fund the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Private Limited.

Rs 10 crore has been given towards meeting the acquired company’s working capital requirements

The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

BOI Merchant Bankers Limited and PNB Investment Services Limited acted as the book-running lead managers for the public issue.

All you need to know about the company:

Aastha Spintex Limited is a Gujarat-based textile company engaged in the manufacturing of contamination-controlled cotton yarn and cotton bales. The company primarily serves the B2B segment, supplying its products to fabric manufacturers, weavers and knitting units.

On Monday, the Indian stock market recorded sharp gains, with Sensex and Nifty extending their rise for the fourth consecutive session as heavy rainfall revived monsoon hopes. Notably, the FIIs turned net buyers and other factors further boosted investor sentiment.

Sectorally, Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty, Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty Consumer Durables indices jumped 1-2% each to lead gains, while Nifty PSU Bank dropped nearly 1%. The overall market breadth, however was bearish, as 1,769 stocks declined on NSE while 1,578 advanced, and 115 remained unchanged.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.