New Delhi: Swiss power major ABB India on Tuesday announced that it has set up a digital simulation lab in Chandigarh in partnership with the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR).

The first-of-its-kind multi-physics lab is called the Simulation Centre of Excellence (SCoE). In a statement, ABB India said that the lab will help enhance skill for critical electro-mechanical equipment design and manufacturing and catalyse the ‘Make in India’ for the students and teachers of the institute.

Further, since students from the electrical and mechanical engineering departments of the institute have already been working with ABB on online remote condition monitoring of motors and issues of motor casings, the lab will provide opportunities for the students and teachers to complete further research on complex industrial systems.

The high-performance computing feature of workstations in SCoE will also help students from the computer science department of the NITTTR in their postgraduate thesis work in the machine learning domain.

For the lab, ABB signed an MoU with the NITTTR, which is a flagship institute under the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD). The funding for the project, meanwhile, is a part of ABB India’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

In the statement, ABB further said, “A combination of knowledge and expertise developed through the right skilling initiatives would be key to take the Indian economy to the next level of growth. ABB India over decades has been working on various initiatives to catalyse teaching, learning and skill development on best-in-class global technology and practices.”

The Simulation Centre of Excellence is yet another impressive addition to the fast-emerging twin educational hubs of Chandigarh and Mohali. Both the cities have a host of top business schools and research institutes.