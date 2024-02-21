Home

Business

Ability Games To Buy Delta Corp’s Stake in Caravella Entertainment | Check Key Details Here

Ability Games To Buy Delta Corp’s Stake in Caravella Entertainment | Check Key Details Here

Ability Games is the promoter company of Yudiz Solutions, a listed online game development company on the stock market.

Representational Image

Share Market News: Delta Corp Limited, a gaming and hospitality company listed on the stock market, has informed the stock market that it has decided to sell its stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Caravella Entertainment Private Limited. Delta Corp’s subsidiary Caravella Entertainment holds an 89.28% stake in Delta Nepal Private Limited. Delta Corp Limited had earlier sold its entire stake in Kolkata-based gaming company Ability Games Limited. Ability Games Limited operates the online gaming website 11Wickets**

Trending Now

Ability Games is the promoter company of Yudiz Solutions, a listed online game development company on the stock market. Ability Games also owns the Indian content platform CricTracker. Ability Games and Extra Consultancy have purchased the entire stake in Delta Corp’s subsidiary for Rs 80 crore.

You may like to read

Delta Corp has informed the stock market that Caravella has a debt of Rs 18 crore and its equity value is around Rs 62 crore. The deal is scheduled to be completed by March 8, 2024. Thereafter, Deltin Nepal Private Limited will have the right to use the Deltin Casino International and other trademarks for 2 years.

Delta Corp Limited has been streamlining its portfolio and focusing on core objectives for some time now. The casino industry in India is facing many challenges on the regulatory and tax front. A 28% GST has been levied on initial deposits since October 1, 2023. Delta Corp and its subsidiaries have an outstanding GST liability of Rs 23,000 crore.

Yudiz Solutions is a leading company in the field of game, blockchain, app development and artificial intelligence/machine learning development. The company recently signed an agreement with Nirma University. Yudiz Solutions has said that the agreement has been signed to introduce students to the latest changes happening in the world of information technology and to train them according to the market needs. Established in the year 2011, Udeez Solutions Limited is a company founded by Bharat Patel, Prateek Patel and Chirag Leuva.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.