Abua Awas Yojna: Jharkhand Govt Announces New Scheme To Build Homes For Needy In Next 2 Years

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said in the coming two years, the state government will ensure homes to the needy at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore from its own funds.

Hemant Soren said his government was striving to build a strong state and making honest attempts to fulfil the promises made.

Ranchi: On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday announced a new scheme called ‘Abua Awas Yojna’ at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore to build homes for the needy in the next two years.

After hoisting the national flag at Ranchi’s Morabadi Ground, the chief minister said his government was striving to build a strong state and making honest attempts to fulfil the promises made.

Three-Room Houses For All In Jharkhand

“I promised three-room houses for all in the state. Fulfilling my promise, I announce from the dias a new scheme ‘Abua Awas Yojna’. In the coming two years the government will ensure homes to the needy at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore from its own funds,” Soren said in his address.

CM Hemant Soren further added that his government has taken steps to build a strong state and has taken a few steps like reviving the old pension scheme, leave benefits to policemen, sending students overseas for higher studies and taking the schemes to the doorsteps of people.

Appointments For 38,000 Posts On Cards

He further added that appointments to about 38,000 posts were on the anvil and said he is ensuring that the local citizens get its benefits.

“Mukhyamantri Sarathi Yojana has been started in 80 blocks of the state for skill development of the youth. Provisions of Mukhyamantri Rojgar Srijan Yojana has been relaxed. The government is also ensuring time-bound promotion of its employees,” he said.

Universal Pension Scheme Begins In State

The chief minister further added that the universal pension scheme has been started in the state under which pension is being provided across many verticals. “Thirty-five lakh beneficiaries are being provided pension under various heads and till July 2023 Rs 1,400 crore has been spent on giving pension, he said.

He said in the fiscal year 2022-23, pre-matric scholarship was distributed to 33 lakh students among whom Rs 724 crore was distributed while in post-matric scholarship 2.50 lakh students were given Rs 315 crore.

He also promised a bright future for students and said the state government is building modern multistorey hostels for students which will be equipped with modern libraries. He also stated that the state government is running a total of 88 schemes for the benefit of farmers.

I-Day Celebrations in Delhi

In the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at Red Fort and said the world is facing inflation but India has taken several measures to tackle inflation and will continue to do so.

In his 10th address from the ramparts of the Red Fort today, PM Modi said, “The world has still not recovered from Corona. The war gave rise to another crisis. Today, the world is facing the crisis of inflation. Inflation has the entire global economy in its clutches…It is unfortunate that when we import goods of our necessity, we also import inflation.”

“But, India made all efforts to control inflation…We can’t be content just because our situation is better than the rest of the world. I have to take more steps to see that the burden of inflation goes further down on the citizens of my country. We will take those steps and my efforts will continue…,” he said.

