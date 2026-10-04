AC, TV prices rise 5-8% ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali – Big brands expect double-digit sales growth

AC, TV Prices Rise 5-8% Ahead Of Festive Season: What comes as bad news for consumers ahead of the festive season is that major brands that deal in home appliances have raised air-conditioner and other consumer appliance prices by 5 to 8 percent. However, even after the price hike, manufacturers are expecting strong demand to drive double-digit sales growth. The brands are expecting that consumers will opt for premium products this festive season, replacing old appliances and taking advantage of easy finance facilities.
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