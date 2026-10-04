AC, TV prices rise 5-8% ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali – Big brands expect double-digit sales growth

The latest price increase on major home appliances is the third round of revisions this year. Big brands have cited higher costs of copper, aluminium, crude derivatives, transportation expenses for the hikes.

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AC, TV prices rise 5-8% ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali – Big brands expect double-digit sales growth | Image: AI

AC, TV Prices Rise 5-8% Ahead Of Festive Season: What comes as bad news for consumers ahead of the festive season is that major brands that deal in home appliances have raised air-conditioner and other consumer appliance prices by 5 to 8 percent. However, even after the price hike, manufacturers are expecting strong demand to drive double-digit sales growth. The brands are expecting that consumers will opt for premium products this festive season, replacing old appliances and taking advantage of easy finance facilities.