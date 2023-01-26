Home

Accel, Tiger Global To Offload Stake In Flipkart To Walmart For $1.5 Billion: Report

Walmart acquired a majority stake in Flipkart for about $16 billion in 2018 - its biggest deal ever - and later that year said it could take the company public in four years.

New Delhi: Two early backers of Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, Accel and Tiger Global, are in talks to sell their remaining stake in the company to parent Walmart Inc for about $1.5 billion, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.

“They (Accel and Tiger) want to sell and exit now fully. The discussions are moving ahead and the transaction will close in due time,” a person familiar with the matter told ET.

While Accel owns a little over 1 per cent of Flipkart, Tiger Global holds about 4 per cent of the company, the report said.

Walmart acquired a majority stake in Flipkart for about $16 billion in 2018 – its biggest deal ever – and later that year said it could take the company public in four years.

In April last year, Reuters reported that Flipkart had internally raised its IPO valuation target by around a third to $60 billion-$70 billion, and plans a U.S. listing in 2023.