Home

Business

Accenture Introduces Flexible Leave Policy For Employees, They Can Now Take ‘Small And Big Time Off’; Details Here

Accenture Introduces Flexible Leave Policy For Employees, They Can Now Take ‘Small And Big Time Off’; Details Here

Accenture is set to roll out a revamped leave policy for its employees in the Indian market, effective from September 1, 2023. This new policy aims to provide employees with enhanced flexibility and comprehensive leave options, catering to their various needs.

Accenture Introduces Flexible Leave Policy For Employees, They Can Now Take 'Small And Big Time Off'; Details Here

New Delhi: Accenture is set to roll out a revamped leave policy for its employees in the Indian market, effective from September 1, 2023. This new policy aims to provide employees with enhanced flexibility and comprehensive leave options, catering to their various needs. Under this, employees can take ‘small’ and ‘big time off’ depending on the specific requirements of various states and the base locations of employees.

Trending Now

Reportedly, the new leave policy introduces three distinct categories of leaves: earned leaves, sick and wellness leaves, and casual leaves. While earned leaves and sick leaves were already part of the previous policy, the inclusion of casual leaves is a noteworthy addition.

“The renewed policy gives you the flexibility to plan your leave for the things that matter the most to you, helping you manage your time in an “always-on” world…In our new leave structure, you can take small and big time-offs – for everything from running a small errand to attending your child’s recital to taking longer time off to care for a loved one or climb that mountain you’ve been training for,” Lakshmi Chandrasekharan, managing director and lead – human resources in Accenture India, wrote in an email to its 3 lakh employees in the country, as per TOI.

The number of earned leaves, which were originally 24, has been reduced to 18 under the new policy, the report said. Earlier, earned leave was treated as vacation time. The number of casual and sick leave days has been increased to 12, it said. The leave year will begin on September 1 and expire on August 31.

The new leave policy caters to different cities. Accenture Noida employees enjoy an annual leave of 40 days, spread across earned leave, sick and wellness leave, and casual leave. Bengaluru employees have 30 days, while Indore tops the chart with 45 days of annual leave.

Moreover, the policy introduces a significant improvement in the carry-forward allowance for earned leaves. While employees were previously limited to carrying forward a maximum of 30 days of earned leave, the revised policy permits them to carry forward up to 45 days. This enhancement is aimed at offering greater flexibility for employees to manage their time off effectively.

However, if an employee seeks more than two days of casual leave consecutively, it is mandatory to secure prior approval from the manager. The updated policy also addresses unauthorized and unnotified leaves. Such instances will be considered as misconduct and may lead to disciplinary actions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES