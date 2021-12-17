New Delhi: Shares of Accenture PLC CI A ACN, touched a 52-week high of $400 today. This is in the backdrop of the company’s sharp revision in FY22 growth projection numbers, according to Economic Times. The company revised the growth numbers to 19-22 per cent from 12-15 per cent. In an otherwise grim session for the stock market, Accenture gained for the second consecutive day. As of 12:14 PM (IST), the stock was trading at $401.99, according to MarketWatch’s website.Also Read - RateGain IPO Lists At A Discount Of 14 Per Cent. Direct Link To Check Share Price Here

According to ET, the company registered a jump of 27 per cent on its YoY revenue to $14.97 billion. This has reignited the hope of growth in domestic IT companies. The report further said that companies like Infosys, HCL Tech and TCS are expected to perform well in the upcoming quarters.

The attrition rate has also been falling, which is a positive sign. The report quoted analysts as saying that the rate should edge lower to pre-Covid levels and margins of the companies should improve. It further said that the outstanding performance during the quarter was due to the strong underlying market demand.

Even though the Indian stock market was trading in red, on Friday, December 17, stocks of IT firms like Infosys, HCL Tech and TCS were top gainers, the report further added.