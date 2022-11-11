Adani, Ambani Join The Race To Acquire Big Bazaar’s Future Retail: Report

Banks initiated bankruptcy proceedings against Future Group's flagship retail unit, Future Retail after it defaulted on loans and its lenders rejected a $3.4 billion sale of its assets to market leader Reliance Industries amid a legal challenge by Amazon.com Inc

New Delhi: The companies led by Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man, and his closest rival Mukesh Ambani, have entered the fray to acquire India’s debt-laden Future Retail Ltd, as per a Reuters report. It says Reliance Retail, as well as April Moon Retail Private Ltd — a joint venture between Adani Airport holdings and Flemingo Group — have submitted expressions of interest (EOIs) for Future Retail along with 13 other firms.

Future Retail’s court-appointed resolution professional (RP), Reliance Industries, and Adani Group did not immediately respond to Reuters’ emails seeking comment. Banks initiated bankruptcy proceedings against Future Group’s flagship retail unit, Future Retail after it defaulted on loans and its lenders rejected a $3.4 billion sale of its assets to market leader Reliance Industries amid a legal challenge by Amazon.com Inc.

Earlier this month, the deadline for submission of EOIs for Future Retail ended and apart from Adani’s and Ambani’s, companies such as Shalimar Corporation Ltd, Nalwa Steel & Power, United Biotech, WHSmith Travel, Capri Global Holdings have submitted EOIs for the same, according to Reuters. The report says that the final list of entities who have submitted the EOIs will be issued on November 20 following which they will be asked to submit a resolution plan by December 15.

Under the insolvency process, a total of 33 lenders including Bank of India and State Bank of India had submitted loan claims of about 210.6 billion rupees ($2.59 billion) in August.