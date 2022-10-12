New Delhi: Billionaire-Gautam Adani led Adani Data Networks has been granted unified licence for access services, which enables it to provide all telecom services in the country, PTI reported quoting official sources. Adding to this an IANS report says the department of telecom has given Adani Data Networks a unified licence in six circles.Also Read - Gautam Adani Pledges Rs 50K Cr Investment In Renewable Business In Rajasthan

By buying spectrum during the recently concluded 5G auction, Adani Group had made it clear that it'd be entering the telecom sector.

"Adani Data Networks has been granted UL (AS)," an official source said. Another official said that the permit was granted on Monday, said the PTI report.

Adani Data Networks Ltd (ADNL), a unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd, acquired the right to use 400MHz of spectrum in the 26GHz millimetre wave band worth ₹212 crore for 20 years in the recent 5G spectrum auction.

The Adani Group had said that it plans to use the airwaves for its data centres as well as the super app it is building to support businesses from electricity distribution to airports, and gas retailing to ports.

“The newly-acquired 5G spectrum is expected to help create a unified digital platform that will accelerate the pace and scale of the Adani group’s digitisation of its core infrastructure, primary industry and B2C business portfolio,” the group had said in a statement.