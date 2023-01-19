Adani Enterprises’ Rs 20000 Cr FPO Opens On Jan 27: Floor Price, Cap Price & Other Details

  • Home
The lot size of Adani Enterprises FPO is 4 shares. A retail-individual investor can apply up to 15 lots which is equivalent to 60 shares or Rs 196,560 considering cap price or the upper end of the price band.

Published: January 19, 2023 8:09 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Sankunni K

Mumbai: Putting an end to speculations, Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises has finally announced details of its follow-on public offer (FPO) to raise Rs 20,000 crore. Adani Enterprises has given investors a whopping 1600 per cent profit in the past 5 years.

Adani Enterprises FPO Details

IPO DateJan 27, 2023 to Jan 31, 2023
Listing Date[.]
Face Value₹1 per share
Price₹3112 to ₹3276 per share
Lot Size4 Shares
Issue Size[.] shares of ₹1
(aggregating up to ₹20,000.00 Cr)
Fresh Issue[.] shares of ₹1
(aggregating up to ₹20,000.00 Cr)
Issue TypeBook Built Issue FPO
Listing AtBSE, NSE
QIB Shares Offered50% of the net offer
NII (HNI) Shares Offered15% of the Net Offer
Retail Shares Offered35% of the Net Offer

Adani Enterprises FPO Tentative Dates

EventTentative Date
Opening DateJan 27, 2023
Closing DateJan 31, 2023
Basis of AllotmentFeb 3, 2023
Initiation of RefundsFeb 6, 2023
Credit of Shares to DematFeb 7, 2023
Listing DateFeb 8, 2023

The net proceeds of FPO will be used by Adani Enterprises for the following reasons.

Capital expenditure requirements including funding of green hydrogen projects, finishing work at existing airports, and construction of a greenfield expressway.

Pay off debt, in full or part, of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, Adani Road Transport Ltd, Adani Road Transport Ltd and Mundra Solar Ltd.

FPO is an additional share sale offer while an IPO or initial public offering is the first sale of shares of a company.

Adani Enterprises Ltd’s shares settled 1.20 per cent lower at Rs 3,595.35 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday. The company’s shares have surged 95 per cent over the past year to Rs 3,596.7. The stock is trading at a valuation of over 141 times its one-year forward earnings.

