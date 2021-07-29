Noida: Adani Enterprises is all set to make investments of Rs 2,400 crore in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The project will generate employment for 1,350 persons. Noida authority has allotted a land parcel to Adani Enterprises for the project. This is part of the Uttar Pradesh government’s policy for setting up institutional services in Noida in IT and ITES sectors to promote investment and employment, as per an IANS report.Also Read - NATRAX: Inside Pics of World's 5th Largest High-Speed Track in Indore

Adani Enterprises will set up a data centre at the land parcel at Sector 62 in Noida measuring 34,275 square metre worth Rs 103.41 crore.

As per a notification, Adani Enterprises will make investments of Rs 2,400 crore within the upcoming facility at Sector 62, Noida and the project will generate employment for 1,350 persons, the IANS report says.

The Noida authority has allotted another 16,350 sq metre land parcel in sector 145 to MAQ India Pvt Ltd to for an IT facility, the IANS report says.

This will net the Noida authority Rs 33.90 crore and the company will invest Rs 250 crore for the development of the project, according to the IANS report.

The project will provide employment for 2,500 persons, the IANS report says.

In these two allotments, Noida authority will get revenues of Rs 137.31 crore, with an investment potential of Rs2,650 crore and employment for 3,850 persons.

The authority had allotted near 2 million sq ft of business land to 13 corporations as a part of technique to spur funding and employment in Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, Noida authority had adopted a policy to arrange knowledge centres close to the upcoming worldwide airport at Jewar cheaper.