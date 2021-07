Noida: Adani Enterprises is all set to make investments of Rs 2,400 crore in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The project will generate employment for 1,350 persons. Noida authority has allotted a land parcel to Adani Enterprises for the project. This is part of the Uttar Pradesh government’s policy for setting up institutional services in Noida in IT and ITES sectors to promote investment and employment, as per an IANS report.Also Read - NATRAX: Inside Pics of World's 5th Largest High-Speed Track in Indore