Adani Gets Breather As Debt Promises Raise Most Group Bonds Out Of Distress Levels

In the domestic equity market, we can see mixed responses to the Adani stocks on Friday. While Adani Enterprises was down nearly 5 per cent on the NSE, Adani Power, and Adani Wilmar rose nearly 5 per cent on the national stock exchange.

New Delhi: Most of the dollar bonds of the Adani Group have climbed further out of the distressed levels, signalling a fresh boost to investor sentiments after the conglomerate makes ways to address upcoming maturities.

Among the gainers were Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.’s dollar 2031 notes, rose 0.7 cent to 72 cents as of 1:07 p.m. in Hong Kong, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The data suggests that only three of 15 Adani Group US currency notes are below 70 cents on the dollar level that’s generally considered as being distressed.

This rebound in the domestic equity market and the bond market abroad can be considered an indication that investor concerns about the group’s credit quality may be easing, after a tumble that saw all but two bond issues fall below 70 cents in recent weeks and a plunge in an Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. note to as low as 58.9 cents.

“We need to see how they refinance their debt,” Kranthi Bathini, director at WealthMills Securities Pvt told Bloomberg. “I don’t see it as a cakewalk but they seem pretty confident they can clear the debt obligations. Whatever small debt obligations they have, they are already clearing that,” the report added.

On Thursday, the Adani Group management said it is seeking to cut the group’s ratio of net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to below three times next year, from the current 3.2 times, said the Bloomberg report quoting people familiar with the matter.

Earlier, Adani Group had said that its companies faced no material refinancing risk and had no near-term liquidity requirements.

Earlier, Adani Group had said that its companies faced no material refinancing risk and had no near-term liquidity requirements.