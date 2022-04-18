Mumbai: Overtaking India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), Adani Green on Monday emerged as the seventh most valued firm on Dalal Street. Adani Group’s renewable energy company outperformed benchmarks indices along with its counterparts on a day when there the markets witnessed a bloodbath with Sensex even erasing 57,000 and Nifty 50 struggling to retain the 17,100-mark on Monday.Also Read - Multibagger Stocks: This Share Turned Rs 1 Lakh To Rs 95 Lakh In 5 Years. Do You Own?

Adani Green's closed at Rs 2968.10 per share, up by Rs 103.35 or 3.61 per cent on BSE. The company's shares also hit a new historic high of Rs 3013.20 apiece today. The shares were at Rs 1,055.7 apiece on April 19 last year, according to a report by Mint.

At the closing price, Adani Green's market cap was at Rs 4,64,215.08 crore, taking the company to the seventh spot on the list of the top 10 most valued companies on BSE. SBI, that earlier held the spot slides a rank down and now holds the eighth rank on BSE's top market cap companies. Shares of India's largest public sector bank closed at Rs 509.40 apiece down by 1.6% on BSE. At the closing price, the market cap of the bank stood at Rs 4,54,619.71 crore.

Top Six Most Valued Companies On BSE As Per Market Cap

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) with a market cap of Rs 17,21,099.16 crore

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a market cap of Rs 12,91,077.98

HDFC Bank with a market cap of Rs 7,73,797.06 crore

Infosys with a market cap of Rs 6,82,101.64 crore

ICICI Bank with a market cap of Rs 5,27,264.37 crore

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) with a market cap of Rs 5,11,447.28 crore.

(These market caps are on the closing price of April 18 on BSE.)