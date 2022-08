Colombo: Adani Green Energy was issued provisional approvals for two wind power projects in northern province for an investment of over $ 500 million, Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara has announced.Also Read - Adani Group's Rs 57,575 Cr Investment In Odisha To Open Up Nearly 10K Direct Jobs

Wijesekara said in a tweet that he met officials of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Sustainable Development Authority on Tuesday to discuss the progress of renewable energy projects.

Adani Green Energy was issued provisional approvals for two wind projects of 286 MW in Mannar and 234 MW in Pooneryn for an Investment of over $500 million, he added.

“21 of 46 Projects that were delayed due to CaEB Act amendments will enter into PP agreements next week. 26 Renewable proposals from EOIs that were given Provisional Approvals to be expedited with Grid clearance and transmission plans and other proposals to be evaluated within 30 days,” the minister said in another tweet.

